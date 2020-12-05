ADDISON RAE AND CHARLI AND DIXIE D’AMELIO ENTER THE PRESTIGIOUS FORBES UNDER 30 LIST OF 2021

There are some of your favorite social media stars on the 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Each year, the magazine appoints 30 people under the age of 30 for different categories who are distinguishing themselves in their sector and who leave an impact on the industry in which they operate.

Addison Rae and sisters Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio appear in the social category. The newspaper specifies that under the 30s are honored in this category who “ are changing what entertains us and how we communicate “.

Charlie, 16, is the most followed person ever on TikTok and recently broke all records by crossing the milestone of 100 million followers.

With 70 million followers, Addison is the second most followers on TikTok. The 20-year-old is instead the first in terms of earnings, as reported by another research by Forbes.

Dixie, 19, is the sixth most followed person on the platform.

On the 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 social media list, there are also some YouTubers, such as Emma Chamberlain and David Dobrik.