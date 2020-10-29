ADDISON RAE COMMENTED ON THE MISTAKE SHE MADE WHEN ANNOUNCING HARRY STYLES AS THE WINNER AT THE 2020 BBMAS

Emotion can play some tricks, as happened to Addison Rae!

The TikTok star spoke about the mistake he made on stage at the 2020 Billboard Awards, where a couple of weeks ago he presented the Billboard Chart Achievement Award that went to Harry Styles.

Here you can see the moment in question:

Did you notice anything strange? The mistake was that Addison Rae didn’t open the envelope to read the winner!

Now the 20-year-old explained in her podcast how things went: ” It was a bit stressful because I had a change of clothes and then right after that I had to go on stage. Just before you go out on stage, you have to read what you have to say. , I started thinking too much about the lines as I read them and then they threw me on stage and I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, I don’t even know where I am now.’ Then there was no one in this great theater, which he did afraid to see each other because you are talking but you have no one in front of you and you know that the cameras are on and that they are broadcasting live “.

The hunchback didn’t give her a hand: ” There it wasn’t written to open the envelope, it just said: ‘And the award goes to …’ and then ‘announce the winner’, so I announced it and I didn’t even think about opening the envelope which obviously was the focus of everything. I didn’t think about it, I was reading the hunchback because I was so nervous. “

The 2020 Billboard Awards was Addison Rae’s first time at an awards show, so the excitement was a lot. You can only learn from mistakes: next time you will surely remember to open the envelope!