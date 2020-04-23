Adebayor, former player of Real Madrid, explains why it does not collaborate in the fight against the covid-19

TOGO – The former player of Real Madrid, Emmanuel Adebayor, not wanted to be compared with exfutbolistas as Didier Drogba or Samuel Eto’owho have collaborated in the fight against the covid-19 in Africa. Adebayor, front Olympiain Paraguay , explained on Wednesday why he has no plans to donate the money to help his native city, Lomé, to combat the effects of coronavirus.

Emmanuel Adebayor Getty

Adebayor he said that it was a personal decision and is aware of that a lot of people in his country (Togo) has been criticizing. “For those who say they do not donate, let me be very clear, do not donate. It is very simple. I do what I want and eat what I want. After, there will be people who will criticize me for the fact that I didn’t make a donation in Lomé.”

Adebayorin a video made in their social networks, came out of Paraguay to be with his family in Togo, but he said that when he came to his country, was accused of having brought the virus. He said that he had to make two scales (France and Benin) before you get to Lome to spend fifteen days of quarantine. “Some think that it was I who introduced the virus in Lomé.”

“It is very unfortunate, but this country is as well. Can compare myself with Drogbacan compare myself with Eto’obut unfortunately I am not am them. I am Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and always I will do what you want.” According to data from Johns Hopkins, in Togo, there are 88 positive cases and at least six deaths.