Adele and Jennifer Lawrence, drunk, ignite a gay bar in New York

What better idea when you’re two icons of the community LGBTQ+ as Adele and Jennifer Lawrence that go to the best Saturday night possible with us, his worshippers ? Given the videos that can be was able to find a bit everywhere on the web, it was mission successful for the two stars oscarisées. Just imagine, you’re dancing to your favourite song of Gaga when suddenly, the singer’s 30-year-old actress and 28-year-old land to set fire to the Pieces, in the district of Greenwitch Village, New York.

Somewhere over the rainbow

The two stars, clearly quite alcoholic, have engaged in all sorts of activities during the evening : wild dancing, jokes on the mic, and game to drink. The party-goers around them were hysterical to see them do the show. In fact, JLaw has literally put Adele to the ground because it had just lost a contest of shots, music (turn up the sound on the video and enjoy, this is the Kylie Minogue), while the drag queen in charge of the animation slipped a joke at the actress “Jennifer, this is not the Hunger Games !”. To defend, Adele called out in the microphone “But you are betrothed, you have nothing to do here”. In fact, the iconic actress of the Hunger Games has announced that it is to be betrothed to Cooke Maroney revealing her pretty ring.

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence getting crazy drunk as they play a drinking game in a NYC gay bar is everything! pic.twitter.com/aem5bi8PAk — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) March 23, 2019

Their evening in the company of the community of LGBTQ+ continued backstage, in the dressing rooms of drag queens who have, for the occasion, proposed a transformation to Jennifer Lawrence. The two artists, for one evening, have become two young women as the other.