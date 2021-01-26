CELEBRITIES

ADELE CELEBRATED THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ALBUM “21” WITH THIS MESSAGE FOR THE FANS

Posted on

It was January 24, 2011, when “21”Adele’s second and beloved studio album, was released in EuropeAn 11-track masterpiece, including hit singles  “Someone like You”, “Rolling in the Deep”, “Rumor Has It”, “Turning Tables”, “Set Fire to the Rain” and “Lovesong”.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of “21”, Adele went back to using her Instagram account (it hadn’t been since last October) to celebrate this anniversary with this special message for fans :

“But look! Happy 10th birthday my old friend! It’s amazing how little you remember how it was and how I felt 10 years ago. But thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and allowing me to be the soundtrack of some of them. “

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Speaking of albums, updates arrived a few weeks ago regarding Adele’s next (highly anticipated) studio project. A friend of the singer, the British conductor and comedian  Alan Carr,  let slip the likely month of the album’s release in an interview. It should – the conditional is a must – be February.

