Adèle Exarchopoulos compares his impressive head of hair at a Disney character and it melts to the canvas ! (PHOTO)

As his friend Tina Kunakey, who does not hesitate to play the charm of your natural hair, Adèle Exarchopoulos proudly displays a head of hair unstoppable on Instagram, and this seems to be to the delight of their fans. With a sense of humor, the actress of 26 years, revealed alongside Léa seydoux in The Life of Adele the film’s director Abdellatif Kechiche (whose last film, Mektoub, my love: intermezzo, has aroused strong controversy at the Cannes film Festival, comments on her new publication a title simple, but effective, making reference to one of the characters from Disney’s most well-known : “Simba”.

“My leone”, “Meow”…

Jason Statham, Bruce Willis or Dwayne Johnson could ever dream of with that hair ! Adèle Exarchopoulos, who gave birth in 2017 to a small child (the fruit of her union with the rapper Dums) and to the left to go to the shocking revelations about motherhood, has more of an active charm in your pocket. In addition to her pretty face and her piercing eyes, the actress has a mass of hair to be the envy of a good number of users. With his impressive head of hair, long, dishevelled, and very big, the actress recently seen in Back with Niels Schneider poses on Instagram. “My leone”, “Meow”, “Most beautiful woman in the world”, “fatal Beauty”, “what is your secret ?”, “The Queen”, “Perfect”, “You have the dog in any sense are beautiful in nature”, “What sensuality”, “Sublime”, “Superb photo of Adele”, “most beautiful”, “classy”, “Awesome”,

