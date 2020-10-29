ADELE GAVE AN UPDATE ON HER SENTIMENTAL STATUS, FOLLOWING RUMORS LINKING HER TO SKEPTA

Adele seems to want to silence the gossip about her love life.

Just yesterday the rumors that had been around for a year and that they would like to be dating rapper Skepta were back in vogue, but in the last Instagram post, the singer defined herself single.

The 32-year-old posted a post to remember the experience she had on Saturday Night Live, where she was a presenter last week.

She thanked everyone who works on the show and at the end of the caption she wrote: ” Now I’m going back to my den to be the (single) catgirl I am ! Hello until next year “.

Single would indeed refer to his sentimental status while with the ” Hello until next year “, according to fans Adele wanted to make it clear that her new album will not be released before 2021.

We remind you that Adele was married from 2016 to 2019 to Simon Konecki. Together they had an 8-year-old son Angelo.