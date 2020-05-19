Adèle Haenel (Portrait of the girl on fire, Canal+) : A woman outraged

At age 31, it has 23 movies, two césar awards and eleven nominations, the last being in march 2020 Portrait of the girl on fire. The film chronicles the blossoming of a love affair between a painter and his model, on an island in brittany, in 1770. This story of desire, of creation and empowerment, was written by the director Cécile Sciamma for Adèle Haenel, as a tribute to intimate the love that has bonded for ten years. She composes with Noémie Merlant in the role of the artist, a two-sensual and vibrant.

A free speech

Born in 1989, Adele grew up in Montreuil, Seine-Saint-Denis. His father is a translator, his mother a teacher. She started acting classes at the age of 5 years, and directed his first film in 11 years, The Devils, of Christophe Ruggia. In November 2019, in a survey published by Mediapartshe reveals to have been a victim between 12 and 15 years, touching and sexual harassment at the hands of this director. It has destroyed. To the point of wanting to, for a time, abandon the cinema.

Egérie of auteur cinema

In 2007, five years after the release of the Devilsshe is sought out by the same casting director for turning Birth of the octopus of Céline Sciamma. It will become his companion and “one of the people who [lui] have saved life,” says the actress. After a degree in sociology and economics, then a pre-med to get into HEC, the young woman returned before the cameras in The Apollonide, souvenirs de la maison closeof Bertrand Bonello. Her role of a prostitute in the character of “strong” is worth the price Lights of the international media the best hope for women. In 2014, she won the césar for the best supporting role for Suzanne Katell Quillévéré. On the night of the delivery of this award, Adèle Haenel made her coming out : “I wanted to thank Céline [Sciamma, ndlr]… because I love her.” The following year, she received a new césar, best actress, this time for The Fighters of Thomas Cailleywhere she portrays a teenage girl rebellious and charismatic, who is preparing for the end of the world. Activist fierce to Act Up in 120 beats per minute of Robin Campillo, police impetuous in Free !the actress became the new face of the cinema author went on to roles strong and bold choice. To the point that some compare to Isabelle Adjani and to Gérard Depardieu.

His clash for the Césars

Since the media coverage of the case Ruggia, Adèle Haenel, breaking the omerta on sexual violence in French cinema, became the symbol of the movement #MeToo hexagonal. Last march, the ceremony of the Caesars, where she is named best actress for Portrait of the girl on fire, she leaves the room, furious, to the announcement of the coronation of Roman Polanski in the category of best achievement – the filmmaker has been several times accused of rape. “Distinguish Polanski, it is to spit in the face of all the victims“said it’s still a few days earlier, in the columns of the New York Times.

To a career in Hollywood ?

After the release noticed ofAdèle Haenel to the Caesars, Olivier Carbone, famous casting director, lashed out at the actress in a message that is violent on Facebook, promising “a career dead well-deserved”. But the success of Portrait of a young girl on fire in the United States has allowed the actress to sign a contract with CAA, the biggest agency of artists of Hollywood, which account Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett among its customers…