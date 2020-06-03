Adele has loved to organize the wedding of her friend Alan Carr

Adele felt “like Jennifer Lopez” ” when she organized the marriage of her friend Alan Carr.

The british presenter 43-year-old married his long-time partner Paul Drayton at a ceremony been officiated by the interpreter of ‘Skyfall’ in the garden of his house in Los Angeles two years ago, and this last one, which took on the role of organiser of event the big day, compared this experience to the romantic comedy “A Wedding planner” came out in 2001, featuring the singer Jennifer Lopez.

Returning to his marriage, Alan said to the magazine Heat: “It was incredible. Adele has held in his garden in Los Angeles – it was absolutely beautiful and she paid for everything.

“I tried to give him money and she said, ‘It is I who regale ahahahaha’.

“She is adorable. It is so nice.

“I asked a lot of leading questions about it, like, ‘Is this that it has changed? I guess you don’t see much of it now…? But it has not changed at all and she has always time for you.

“It will always take a cup of tea or drink a glass of wine.”

When we asked him if he had asked Adele to officiate the ceremony, he replied: “It was his idea. She took out her notepad and she said, ‘I feel like Jennifer Lopez in A wedding almost perfect’.”

The facilitator of the Epic Game Show’ was pleased with the efforts made by the singer, and admitted that if she had not intervened, Paul and him would not have had a day, too “perfect”.

He said: “It has even got pictures of my parents, Paul and dogs, so we would have said that they were at the wedding.

“It was a day perfect. It was the most beautiful day of my life. If I had held, this would not have been as well.”