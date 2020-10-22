ADELE HAS SET THE DATE FOR HER RETURN TO THE SCENE AND COULD COINCIDE WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE NEW ALBUM

After months (years?) Of rumors, we finally have an official date of Adele‘s highly anticipated comebackOn Saturday 24 October he will participate as a presenter on Saturday Night Live. Together with her, there will also be the HER

“Damn, I’m so excited! – writes the singer in a post on Instagram –  And also absolutely terrified! It will be the first time I lead. I always wanted to do it, but the moment was never the right one. But if there ever was a good time for some of us to go blindfolded and hope for the best, it’s 2020, right?  It’s been nearly 12 years since the day I first appeared on the show, during an election … then launched my career in the United States, so it seems that the circle is closing and I just couldn’t say no! “.

Many believe that Adele’s participation on  Saturday Night Live may coincide with the announcement of her new albumShowbiz411 even claims that the album can come to light as early as Friday, October 30th.

What is certain is that Adele’s latest album is “25”, released on November 20, 2015.

