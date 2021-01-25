CELEBRITIES

Adele hired mediators to settle her divorce from Simon Konecki

The couple separated in 2019, but they were not reaching a satisfactory agreement, so he needed outside help …

Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki needed mediators to resolve their divorce case, the Sun reported.

The 32-year-old singer and 46-year-old Koneck parted ways nearly two years ago, but eventually reached an agreement on custody of the couple’s son, Angelo, 8, and his assets earlier this month with the help of mediators.

A source told the newspaper’s Bizarre column that they hired outside help to deal with so much money involved:

“The sums of money involved and the assets are absolutely huge. They made it very clear that they didn’t want to assault each other’s attorneys, but the process wasn’t exactly simple. The priority was making sure her son was okay. The first thing they agreed to was shared custody and, since then, they share the rest of their marital finances fairly. Fortunately, they managed to reach an agreement without a public conflict, ”justified the informant.

“There were differences along the way, but the mediation did its job,” says the source.

The couple will now have to wait for a judge to sign the agreement before their divorce is finalized.

Adele and Simon began dating in the summer of 2011 and the British singer gave birth to their son Angelo in October 2012.

They were secretly married in 2016, but three years after their marriage they separated.

