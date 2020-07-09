Adele in collaboration with John Legend on his new album ? She tells you everything

The little music of the week, Kaaris unveils “Gulag”, Kanye West makes his big comeback, with Travis Scott and The Spice Girls could soon be on the world tour… But if there is information that one has not seen it coming, it is here : Adele and John Legend are going to be produced in the greatest secrecy, a collaboration for the new album of the singer ! Is the newspaper the Sun that released the information, and, as is the effervescence of the side of the fans of the performer “Hello” ! In addition to John Legend, Raphael Sadiq, is reported to have produced a few titles… we can’t wait to know more !

In any case, the duo Adele / John Legend risk of making noise ! But to hear that we will have to wait a little bit : Her fourth studio album would be in September of 2020, but the crisis of the sars Coronavirus is passed and the project has been postponed to a later date… We don’t have ç bleed her ex-opus again and again meltynautes ! Come on, it’s time to make the point of the classification of the Billboard of the week, with the Weeknd, is back, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch to confirm your place and Megan Thee, Sire, that fall with Beyoncé…