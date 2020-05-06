Adele is very thin and unrecognizable : rare appearance to celebrate his 32 years

Adele is a singer recognized internationally. But, lately, the Uk has not had a strong urge to expose themselves to the world. It’s simple, the least of his appearances is an event and, in the space of a year, it has not been shown more than once or twice. Except that strength to leave this huge void in the hearts of his fans, she decided to rectify the situation. Has the very special occasion of his 32nd birthday, on 5 may 2020, so she shared a photograph of herself… which is just a bit to recognize it.

In a gorgeous black dress with puffed sleeves, Adele has taken the planet of short. Hair mermaid, long legs and long string-like silhouette, she picked up the comments amazed many people, including Chrissy Teigen, Jameela Jamil, James, Charles, or the stylist american Virgil Abloh. “Thank you for all this love that I received for my birthday. I hope that you are all safe and that you hold the shot in this crazy periodshe wrote. I would really like to thank all of those who fight to save us while risking their lives. You are really our guardian angels.”