Adele, Khloé Kardashian, Ariana Grande… These stars are unrecognizable in the photo

You often talk about transformations extremes of some of the stars following the cosmetic surgery to the point that some don’t resemble at all to the original version. Today, we’re going to talk to you about these people who are transformed so much in photos that we do not know if it is due to the surgery, makeup or Photoshop. In short, we lose and it’s hard to capture that it is indeed them !

KIM GLOW

Kim Glow with and without the retouching

Users find it hard to recognize Kim Glow

Okay so Kim, this is more of a star of reality tv as a global celebrity but she has done so much talk about it lately that we decided to offer him a place in this ranking. A few months ago, she had already displayed very touched up on the Insta, she was so unrecognizable that she had managed to also post the photo without retouching and clearly it was not the same person. Well, figure you she has started ! Have to believe that this amuses…

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Khloé Kardashian does not look like

At the end of may, Koko, has unleashed the passions by posting this photo on Instagram. Between the compliments of her relatives and of her followers, she also had to face the horde of comments asking why it does not look like… Frankly, we are asking the same question, so it does not recognize it. It is canon, huh but it is radical nonetheless. Make-up, retouching, surgery ? Knowing the Kardash’, we focus on a mixture of it all. Moreover, many surgeons have swung on the metamorphosis of Khloé Kardashian.

RENÉE ZELLWEGER

It was hard to recognize it

In 2016, the actress Bridget Jones had appeared in the evening, SHE’s Women in Hollywood Awards when she was a little bit missing of the radar. So, it was a bit of a shock seeing her appear with this face totally different from the one that we knew. It seems that even some of the photographers present at the event had not recognized the actress. She explained this transformation by a lifestyle that is more healthy and more balanced... Yeah, it leaves him the benefit of the doubt.

ARIANA GRANDE

It is the same person ?

On Ari, the problem is that today she practices the blackfishing, that is to say that it darkens the skin to look mestizo while she is not, she is of Italian origin. The evidence, at the beginning of her career, she appeared with her natural skin tone… so, it’s hard to make the link between the two eras.

ADELE

Adele has turned the last month

The diva has broken the Internet in revealing the photo of her new silhouette on the occasion of his birthday. Far from us the desire to criticize, on the contrary, the singer does what she wants with her body, we do not judge his weight loss. But you have to recognize that people were very surprised when they saw his radical change… Adele who would not be in a relationship with the rapper, follows a sports program, and food very strict for several months and the results are there.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera natural

When the singer had made the cover of’ Paper magazine in 2018, we had a lot of trouble to recognize it. Hyper natural, she unveiled her pretty face without makeup, or almost, and frankly it was canon ! It’s hard to recognize it because usually she plays a lot with her make up and her hair.

CELINE DION

🚨 EXCLU 🚨 Tracklist de la Mixtape de @celinedion dispo le 20/06 : 1.« R.I.P René » feat. René Charles

2.« Québec Vibe » feat. @Drake & @theweeknd

3.« Titanic Freestyle »

4.« Pour que tu loves encore »

5.« Last Vegas Queen » feat. @iamcardib S/o @Lacremm @BALENCIAGA pic.twitter.com/SY8m6VKbRB — Tu parles avec un N.O.S moi je m’appelle BOUBOU (@BoubouDaCreator) March 2, 2020

In recent times, the star appeared very thin, changed, transformed. Especially during the last Fashion Week, we feel that the team wanted to give him a new image since the death of her husband, René. Celine was smiling again, she plays, she tries to look daring as this day of February, where she had as much swag as a bug’ from the street with its survêt’ Balenciaga. It was even believed that it was a mount when we saw the photo… But no, it was her!