Adele loses 45 pounds : what she must to Cameron Diaz and Lady Gaga

For his 32nd birthday, Adele was published on may 5, on social networks, a photo of it on which it unveiled its new silhouette. The british singer has lost 45 pounds in just a few months. A radical change which makes many react online. The result of a new lifestyle. To lose weight, Adele put herself in the sport using a coach to the stars based in Los Angeles. Harley Pasternak’s clients include Rihanna, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, one of the friends of Adele. “Adele feels good in the moment and her weight loss is due to a lot of things, but she also receives tips Harley “, entrust a source cited by The Mirror.

This coach provides to his clients of programs with intensive training of 35 minutes to perform five times a week with exercises targeting the abdominals, buttocks and arms. The interpreter of the tube, Hello – who doesn’t love cook, also hired a personal chef for him to concoct good small dishes, healthy and balanced, as he had been advised by Cameron Diaz. This is Jason Harley.

“She was taking a juice of green in the morning “

According to a source, Adele has followed the plan Sirtfood, who plans to eat only three green juices and one meal per day for three days, then 1 200 calories per day for the rest of the week. “She was taking a juice of green in the morning and then trained. As she ate usually not before 3 o’clock in the morning, or 16 hours, it was also intermittent fasting “, is it specified. For meals, she likes to eat “of buckwheat noodles sautéed with shrimp, chicken, curly kale “. For dessert, it will allow the “pieces of chocolate “ the lean cocoa, dates, turmeric and nuts, says the source. We take note !

Photo credit : Chris Delmas / Bestimage