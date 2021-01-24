CELEBRITIES

ADELE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON DIVORCE FROM EX SIMON KONECKI, TWO YEARS AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SEPARATION

Posted on

The marriage between Adele and Simon Konecki had already come to an end two years ago and is now about to end in bureaucratic terms as well.

The singer and the ex have found a divorce settlement, as Us Weekly confirmsThey filled out and submitted the papers to the court.

Now we await the signature of the judge who will officially declare them divorced.

Adele and Simon Konecki became a couple in 2011 and got married in 2017.

Together they had their son Angelo, who is 8 years old.

The 32-year-old artist’s spokesperson announced the separation in April 2019. According to the usual insiders, the marriage would end because they felt they had ” become more friends than lovers “ .

Last year it was rumored that Adele was dating rapper Skepta , but in October the same singer silenced the rumors by calling herself single .

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

167
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

131
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

99
CELEBRITIES

Travis Scott gives away toys through his foundation

96
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

93
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

93
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry moved with artist paying tribute to his mother

92
CELEBRITIES

America Ferrera is excited to spend a super simple Christmas

88
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

86
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

85
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

To Top