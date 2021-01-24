ADELE REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON DIVORCE FROM EX SIMON KONECKI, TWO YEARS AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SEPARATION

The marriage between Adele and Simon Konecki had already come to an end two years ago and is now about to end in bureaucratic terms as well.

The singer and the ex have found a divorce settlement, as Us Weekly confirms. They filled out and submitted the papers to the court.

Now we await the signature of the judge who will officially declare them divorced.

Adele and Simon Konecki became a couple in 2011 and got married in 2017.

Together they had their son Angelo, who is 8 years old.

The 32-year-old artist’s spokesperson announced the separation in April 2019. According to the usual insiders, the marriage would end because they felt they had ” become more friends than lovers “ .

Last year it was rumored that Adele was dating rapper Skepta , but in October the same singer silenced the rumors by calling herself single .