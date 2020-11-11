Adele “returns to London” quietly to work on new music

The singer intends to stay in Britain until the completion of her new album, which could be released around Christmas.

After finishing her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Adele booked a one-way ticket back to the UK and plans to stay there until she finishes working on her next album.

A source from The Sun newspaper says: “She hasn’t been able to release new music yet and is totally focused on that and getting every track to perfection. She still has a network of people that she works with and connects with when she’s here. “

The only update received regarding the new album as of this point came during the Saturday Night Live program. At the time, she told her audience, “I know there has been a lot of talk about me just as a host, I’ve seen it all like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ And things like that, and there are a couple of reasons. “

“My album is not finished and I am too scared to do both. I’d rather wear wigs, and this is all mine, by the way, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens. “

However, according to the rumors circulating at the moment, her new album is rumored to be gearing up for a Christmas release.