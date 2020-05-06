Adele reveals weight loss in new birthday photo

2020-05-06 09:30:06

Adele has revealed his weight loss dramatically in a new photo Instagram to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Adele has revealed her incredible weight loss in a new photo birthday.

The singer of “ Hello ” has been 32 years old on Tuesday (05.05.20) and when she went on Instagram to thank fans for their good wishes during her special day, she has included a new photo of herself, revealing her slim figure.

The picture shows Adele, wearing a mini black dress and black heels as she stands in front of a house with a huge smile on the face.

It has légendé: “Thanks for the love and birthday. I hope that you stay all safe and sane during this crazy period.

“I would like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers that keep us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 ok bye thank you x (sic).”

And the famous friends of Adele have taken the comments to notice its new look.

Chrissy Teigen wrote: “I mean, you’ve got to be kidding me,” and “Kalen Allen of The Ellen Show said:” THIS SIZE IS ÉTRANGÉEDDDDDDD !!!! ”

The make-up artist James Charles has posted: “YOU LOOK INCREDIBLY” and Riccardo Tisci, creative director of Burberry, said: “Happy birthday, beautiful”.

And fans of Adele have also commented on its appearance, with one writing: “Don’t be shy, let go of the diet / training”, while another said: “Check out how she is skinny wowowow.”

During this time, it has recently been claimed that Adele was in a “groove” with its new plan of fitness.

The singer has become more and more health conscious these last few months and a source close to the star has praised his disciplined approach to his own well-being.

The insider shared: “She is going to different gyms. She went there early in the morning and meets his coach.

“She gets her workout at the first thing. She trains for about an hour and leaves soaked with sweat and seems to have worked very hard.”

Adele is said to have attended a few fitness classes, private each week.

The source added: “She also remains active by walking and doing a lot of not. It is in a groove.

“It looks great and has totally transformed his body. She is barely recognizable, and continues to lose weight.”

And a friend has also claimed that the star – who was separated from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019 – had transformed her life in a “mom more” sound for his seven year old son, Angelo.

An insider said: “She loves her life as a mom. His state of mind has changed after having decided that she wanted to be a mom in better health, and she has never looked back.

“It feels good physically and mentally. It was not to lose weight. She feels stronger, has more energy and is very happy.”

Keywords: Adele, Angelo, Simon Konecki

Return to the flow

.