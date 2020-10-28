Adele speaks in public for the first time about her radical weight loss

The singer made her debut as a host on the popular show ‘Saturday Night Live’, where she joked about her size.

The presence of the British interpreter in the popular night show of the NBC network caused a stir, because for months she had kept the isolation required by the pandemic, time that she also took advantage of to consolidate her new, much slimmer image.

These were the first words Adele spoke: “I know I am very, very different from the last time you saw me. But in reality, due to all the covid-19 restrictions, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of myself, and this half is the one I chose ”, managing to get everyone laughing.

Adele participated in nice scketches that were a delight for her millions of fans, who enjoyed the presence of her favorite singer, who debuts a very slim and very attractive figure.