Adele: the surreal salary of her manager

While singer Adele has yet to release her new album, her manager, Jonathan Dickins, did not wait to pocket a very nice sum of money.

Since 2015, fans of singer Adele have been eagerly awaiting the release of a new album. His last, 25 , was released on November 20, 2015. While rumors assure that new songs should be released in the coming months, nothing has been done yet. But in January 2020, Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, assured that it would be part of the year 2020. ” The sooner the better, ” he said. However, no new song has yet been unveiled. That didn’t stop him from getting paid ten million pounds last year, although no new music has been released.

According to information relayed by the Mirror, he would have awarded himself this astronomical sum after the management company of the 32-year-old singer, September Management, had made two million pounds in profits over 10 months, as well as 12 million pounds. sterling cash reserves. With the containment and the coronavirus crisis, the singer’s new album is not expected to be released anytime soon. ” It won’t be for September. We’re all in the same boat. We’re trying to get things done and all of a sudden the whole world stops spinning. So it’ll come out when it’s ready. I can not announce any date. We have the music, but there is still work “, regretted Jonathan Dickins last June.

Adele’s new figure is talking a lot

Lately, Adele has been shining a light on her especially about her new figure. She appears very thin on her Instagram account and surprises her fans each time by showing herself always thinner. Her secret to showing off this new body: ” quitting smoking, drinking “, “getting rid of sugar and processed foods ” and starting a sport.