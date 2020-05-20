Adele thinned : in the tight dress, she partied with Beyoncé and Jay-Z

It was THE evening where it needed to be ! After the Oscars, the couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have organized a small sauterie all that there are more simple at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for 200 guests on the side that Reese Witherspoon, the Kardashians, Charlize Theron, or Jessica Alba.

That evening, the Polish journalist Kinga Rusin had the chance to speak at length with a young woman… some Adele ! On Instagram, she posted a photo of the interpreter Hello, thinned and molded in a leopard dress sequined accessorised large hoop earrings in gold. This outfit was enhanced by her hair gathered in a bun braided.

“Yesterday at the private party of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I talked with Adele of… shoes”, writes the journalist, stating that Adele had the air of having lost 30 kilos. And then she described the device worthy of the FBI to gain access to the evening the more private of the year. “Only 200 people in a small space with the best of music with a ban on taking photographs. The street was closed and under surveillance, the entry was by the kitchen door so that nobody can be taken in photo. An evening in which everyone could relax and have fun. At the entrance, everyone received slippers (I did not choose this option) and had fun till dawn.”

Referring to his conversation with the british singer, she says that Adele told him about the high-heeled shoes while confessing to not having it recognized “because it is as thin as a comma now.” “We talked, laughing until she says his name…” And then Adele has presented him with Rihanna. A normal evening !

For several months, the photos showing the impressive weight loss of Adele floating around on the internet. The artist of 31 years, which would have lost almost 45 kilos, would have begun this physical transformation, to be “a healthy mom for his son.”