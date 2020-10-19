Adele will host SNL next Saturday

The singer will make her big comeback to the small screen, hosting the show for the first time.

Adele will make a big return to the limelight next week when she hosts Saturday Night Live.

She will headline the show with musical guest HER

The Brit has performed on the show before, but this is her first time presenting.

She will make its debut on SNL, which returned to the studio last month after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Chris Rock hosted the season 46 premiere, with comedian Bill Burr and Issa Rae fronting subsequent shows.

Confirming her host performance on Sunday, Adele took to social media and wrote, “Damn I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified! My first job hosting for SNL! ”

“I always wanted to do it as an independent moment, so I could roll up my sleeves and jump in completely, but it was never the right time. But if there was ever a moment for any of us to jump headfirst into the bottom with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it’s 2020, right?

She added, “It will be almost 12 years from the day I first appeared on the show, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t say no.”

“Also, HER will be the musical guest !! I love her so much that I can’t wait to melt into a fiery mess when she performs, then gets confused as I laugh out loud in the middle of it all. See you next week.”