Adobe Photoshop Camera lands on Android and iOS: our shots

The world of photography using a smartphone is always more interesting, so much so that the manufacturers of mobile devices are giving rise to a sort of “war of the sensors”. So why not take advantage of these lenses with the software features offered by Photoshop? Ladies and gentlemen, Adobe Photoshop Camera arrived on Android and iOS.

In fact, the application, free download officially landed on the Google Play Store and onIOS App Store. In case your device is identified as “not compatible”, some users have managed to solve the problem by installing the Adobe Photoshop Camera through APK from APK Mirror.

In any case, for those not in the know, the app launched by Adobe wants to be a sort of alternative to the Camera app basic, the one installed on your device. In fact, it is possible to take normal photographs. However, the focal point of the offer Photoshop the Room is the presence of different filters that are very interestingthat exploit the artificial intelligence, and can be applied directly during shooting.

Filters you can download directly from the application, and, at the time of writing there are 26 possibilities available. A filter can be available in different variants, which change, for example, its color. Very interesting is also the possibility for the experts of Photoshop apply to create filters and publish them within the application.

To make concrete examples, there is a filter linked to the Portrait mode, potentially able to make more precise the final result compared to that offered by the Camera app the “standard”. However, the filter that creates the “wow” effect is probably Cosmosthat is to replace, in real time, the sky with some spectacular images (such as those that you can see on the cover and in the bottom of the article).

During our test, the app is almost always able to “cut” well on the subject (except in a few cases, as you can see in some areas of the cover image) and to apply various filters with precision. Once you have taken your photos, you can edit them by using some built-in features in the app. Not missing, of course, the ability to save the result in the Gallery. In short, certainly, Photoshop is interesting. It remains for us to see up to what point you will push your creations related to the filters. In our view, the potential is all there. If you are interested, we recommend you to try the app.