Adults feel comfortable in their own skin, despite pressures to look ` perfect “, according to a study

More than three-quarters of adults feel really comfortable in their own skin – despite the social pressures to look “perfect”.

A survey of 2000 adults revealed that, although the general perception is that social media and celebrities can leave you with low self-esteem on the appearance of your skin, much just who they are.

More than two-thirds of survey respondents prefer their “natural look”, with 65% preferring it to the other.

One-third think that celebrities should encourage the natural beauty and believe that it is important for influencers and celebrities to celebrate the perfections and the imperfections.

31% think that celebrities should encourage natural beauty

(Image: Marina Dean Francis / SWNS.COM)

It is also apparent that the 18-24 age group feel most strongly in regard to the influencers, with 31% feeling autonomous when they see natural images of those under the spotlight, compared to only 14% of 45-55 years.

And while eight out of 10 men are comfortable in their own skin, this falls to 73% for women.

The study, commissioned by Skin Proud, encourages people to share their proud moments of skin on social networks with the hashtag Iamskinproud.

Nora Zukauskaite, global head of marketing at Skin Proud, said: “It is wonderful to see how the nation is proud and confident – we should all embrace our skin, because in the end, it is what makes us who we are.

“We want to encourage people to feel proud of every freckle and mole – there are no filters here to Skin Proud, after all, there is no better natural glow that trust.

“Everyone has a unique skin and therefore care needs of the different skin, you need to inject a hydration or targeted to control excess oil, there is an innovation for every skin type from our range. “

The research also revealed that 81% of women wear makeup, on average, four days per week, and 12% of men also turn to cosmetic products at least three days.

Among those who wear makeup, 32% would share in any trust a naked photo.

And during the period of lock-in current, 69% wore less makeup than usual.

As a result, more than half went makeup free in a supermarket, while 28% had a video call with a friend, and a sixth with colleagues – all in front of her naked.

One-eighth of the make-up artists would feel in confidence for an appointment without any cosmetics, with a quarter happy to show you the real at work and 45% on purchases.

It is also apparent that more than a quarter of the adults felt comfortable to have the natural air during the video calls during the current pandemic, and 34% have taken even more care of their skin than usual.

In addition, 39% of 18-24 year olds felt less forced to look a certain way when they are isolated at home, and over a quarter have declared that they will be confident to adopt their natural appearance when the lockout will be lifted.

The study also revealed that even if four adults out of five believe that it is important that the young generations grow up being proud of their skin, the three-quarters think that all the world should celebrate the perfections and the imperfections.

A fifth of respondents through OnePoll, said that they kissed personally their freckles natural and 12% did so with flaws.

To find the inspiration, the moms and partners have been found to inspire the respondents to celebrate their naked skin the most, but a quarter said they were.

But in regards to the routines of skin care, only a quarter of respondents are first person shooters, and a fifth exfoliating and 53% hydration.

Nearly one woman in four also uses facial masks, while 55% clean and an eighth using products with ingredients soothing.

It also appeared that Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence and Billie Eilish are celebrities of the first plan that enhance natural beauty.

Dr. Ewoma Ukelegh, an expert in skin care, said: “There is no doubt that for most people, the skin care can lead to confusion with the names of complex products, lists of ingredients and complete an abundance of technical information.

Nearly one woman in four is a face mask

“There is no good or bad skin – a good skin is the skin in which you find yourself.

“As a physician and expert in clinical skin care, science is always at the forefront of what I do.

“My clients rely on me to give them recommendations honest based on formulations effective that I think will work for their skin.

“I was really impressed by the range of the Skin Proud and the assets included in the formulas that improve your skin and make the best use of what you have. It is so simple and achievable for all.

“Something that is really important for me in the industry, it is how brands are inclusive and few do so significant in the care of the skin, therefore, it is positive to see that Skin Proud and encourages us to all be comfortable in our own skin. “