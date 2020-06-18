advertising campaign in 2020, and the music of la mancha “Twist”

For your promoting campaign of 2020, Celio dare the mix of genres. The music that you hear in advertising, right of the Torque, it is the song Guys Lizzo.

The advertising of the Torque for the clothing brand for men Celio

Without a doubt, the type of men and women and the confusion between these genres inspire the advertising ! Some time ago, we introduced you to the campaign Zalando 2020, where girls and boys dress the same and have different styles and physical androgynous. It is the turn of Celio, mark ready-to-wear for mendare the mix of genres. In the clip Twist 20 seconds, we see men and women wearing similar haircuts. The girls take attitudes “male” and one notes that the distribution of the tasks progress, as a man carries a baby in her belly.

In the long version of this pub Celio 2020we see more women. One of them is carrying a costume Celio for men. And there are men stroking kittens, doing the laundry. Activities that, previously, could be described as feminine…

What is the song of the pub Celio 2020 ?

In this announcement to Celio, means a song hip-hop rap. This is the title The guys from Lizzo. This song is the third album of the singer, Cuz I Love You.

The choice of music for the pub Celio is certainly not trivial. You should know that Lizzo, african-american singer, has a vision of his own gender and sexuality. She has many fans in the LGBTQ+.

Eminent representative of the body positivism, Lizzo is fighting in favour of the acceptance of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation, their color or their appearance.