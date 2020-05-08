Advice from Jennifer Aniston to his self 30 years are perfect for anyone

Jennifer Aniston became famous in the sitcom hit of the 90s, Friends. Although the series is suspended for nearly two decades, the fans still remember to Aniston as his iconic character, Rachel Green.

Now featured in The Morning Show from Apple, the woman 51-year-old takes the time to think about her life and what she would do differently. In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Aniston discussed the advice that she would give to herself, 30-year-old. Although his remarks reflect his personal experience, this is a board on which everyone could benefit.

Jennifer Aniston talks about her childhood

Aniston seems to have it all. She is beautiful. It has been successful. And it seems to simply breathe in the confidence.

But recently, the actress, The Marley and Me has talked about his childhood and revealed that she was not as stable and happy as the actress seems to be now. Although the actress has already spoken of his parents, in a recent interview to Interview, Aniston revealed that watching her parents as she was growing up was teaching him what she did not want to be.

She said to Sandra Bullock, who was conducting the interview, that she considered her home of childhood “insecure and dangerous”. She says that she thinks that seeing adults be so mean to each other and “be a witness to certain things about human behavior” has made him decide that this was not what she wanted. This is not what she wants to be.

The advice of Jennifer Aniston in her young me

In 2013, Aniston sat down for an interview with Glamour magazine. This time, the interviewer was his co-star of We s the Millers, Jason Sudeikis.

During the interview, the couple discussed their life and their current situation. But Sudeikis has also asked his co-star to reflect on the past.

In the middle of the interview, Sudeikis asked the actress what she would say to her teenage years. The response was typical and something that we all wanted to know: “Don’t try so hard. Pay attention. Do your homework. Go to class.”

For 20 years, his tips were a little more insightful. She said that she would say to herself, 20-year-old: “Do not worry too much.”

But the council that it would provide to itself for 30 years is an advice that we should all listen to. At this age, it is a time where you have a better understanding of yourself, and that you shape your future.

Aniston said her 30-year-old, she would say: “Go to therapy. Clean all of the sh-t. Clean out all the toxins and the noise. Understand who you are. You can learn about yourself. “

Everyone can follow the advice of Jennifer Aniston

This is not the only time that the star has explained how the therapy has helped her. In 2015, the actress has done a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the interview, she discussed a large part of the drama that has surrounded his life.

She spoke of her relationship with her mother, her infamous split with his colleague, Brad Pitt, and has also revealed she suffered from dyslexia.

To help cross some of its most difficult times, Aniston turned to the therapy. In fact, at the time of the interview, it was part of his routine.

During the therapy, his therapist favorite, died tragically while the actress was going through his divorce, helped her to cope with his anger problems. The star explained how she had a tendency to put things in the bottle, and how it may cause him problems on the board.

Thanks to the therapy, the actress has learned to recognize his anger and to understand how to be assertive. It is now open with his emotions and his feelings on what is happening.

In addition to the therapy, her therapist has helped her to integrate other therapeutic activities in his life. One of his favourites: mediation.

Aniston told the Hollywood Reporter that she would start her day with meditation, just after coffee and just before the start of the chaos. It looks like she understood things.