affected and revolted by the death of George Floyd

By
Kim Lee
-
0
24


The death of George Floyd has awakened the consciences, this name adds to a long list of victims of the police, their common point is to have black skin. Several personalities of different nationalities (Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Angela, Kery James, Lebron James...) have expressed their anger and demand justice for this man who died during his arrest.

Artists Rihanna and Beyoncé have in turn expressed their revolt and desire for justice for this police killing goes unpunished.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted. We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking about people of color. If you are white, black, brown of skin, or anything between the two, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism that is rampant in America at this time”says including Beyoncé in a video that she posted on her account Instagram :

Rihanna, meanwhile, says it is devastated and traumatised by the unprecedented violence of the video of the arrest of George Floyd, teodora moved away from social networks for this reason. The singer and businesswoman has posted a picture of the deceased George, and had written “Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its limits” :

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd”s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over year ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit result for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor

