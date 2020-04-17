The former # 3 world Gabriela Sabatini won the virtual event of the US women’s Open that was voted on by fans online via Twitter during these days. During the final round of the virtual event, Sabatini has beaten the Russian Maria Sharapova.

Argentina had won the US Open in 1990, beating his rival Archi Steffi Graf in three sets for what was to be his only title in singles at the Grand Slam. The US Open has organized a “Bracket of Champions” during the last week, which included the participation of various winners of the era opened, in a format with direct elimination.

All the winners from 1968 to 2019 have been included in the slice. To win the virtual title, Sabatini has beaten the title Serena Williams in 1999, and then Chris Evert (champion, 1975), and the Belgian Kim Clijsters (champion in 2009), and even Evert (1978), before beating Sharapova (2006 champion) in the final .

The vote was very tight: Sabatini has obtained 51% of the votes and Sharapova with 49%.

The votes of the fans are there, and … 🥁

Gabriela Sabatini has been crowned the champion of the US Open Bracket of Champions 👑 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7ee3N8ljI5 pic.twitter.com/2wIhrcfqoT – US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 13, 2020

after 30 years, I again won a title without leaving the house 😂💪 thanks to all the fans who voted❤️ @usopen #StayHome #StaySafe https://t.co/0kXlQDsCBy – Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) April 13, 2020

In a channel similar to the virtual title of the US Open male, Marat Safin had beaten the Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the title