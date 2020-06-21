After Arnold Schwarzenegger, and if Dwayne Johnson began in politics ?

The idea may seem a bit crazy. But after all, it was not Arnold Schwarzenegger, body-builder became the Terminator and California governor. Has the White House, even, is Donald Trump, a representative of the world of the show that became a media image with his role in the american programme The Apprentice. Even before them, there was the precedent of Ronald Reagan was a veteran Hollywood. One could almost speak of a tradition in the united States. From there to imagine that others might follow the same path, there is only a step… as some imagine, without penalty. This is Kevin Hart, a colleague of Dwayne Johnson in the series, Jumanji, which is silent on the topic.

Dwayne Johnson, a good politician ?

It is expressed in a recent interview in an interview with the american media, MSNBC. However, he considers simply that Dwayne Johnson could make a very good politician.

If he had the desire to get into politics, I don’t think that is something that he would half. He would give everything… or nothing at all. When one thinks of what one has seen, nothing is impossible.

The project is not in the cards at the time of Dwayne Johnson. Then it’s going to be a super-hero (Black Adam), and you must have your own franchise (Jungle Cruise) your professional life is already very busy. But, in the light of its charism and of its many fans, the idea that there is nothing impossible.

Born in California, the ex-wrestler can be eligible to any office in the united States, including the supreme office of president. As to know which party was going to be a candidate, one would have thought that it would be more on the side of the Democrats. But, in the past, he has already made appearances at conventions of the two major parties.