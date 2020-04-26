After Bird Box, Netflix is preparing a new film with Sandra Bullock

Netflix does not have its place as a leader in the middle SVOD at random. Very quickly during its transition to digital, the platform has produced exclusive content for its subscribers. Followed series such as House of Cards or Orange is the new black, a real must-sees of the service. Since then, other shows have multiplied, but this is not all ! Because Netflix also launched in the production of films of which some have been hailed as Roma or Okja – and soon Irish Man, signed a certain Martin Scorsese. Stars of the big screen have also turned to the service, such as Sandra Bullock.

Because the actress will be shown this year with Bird Box, film the most seen on Netflix in 2019.

This last will come back shortly on the platform for another project.

Sandra Bullock and Netflix, a history that extends

Sandra Bullock will return to Netflix after the success of the Bird Box. This last will appear in the film Unforgiven, adapted from a british series, broadcast in 2009. It will be the story of Ruth Slater who, after having been convicted for the murder of two politicians, will learn to live again in society after a prison sentence of 15 years. Its goal will be to find his sister. A synopsis, on the paper, rather intriguing.

Behind the feature film will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt, who signs here his first american film. This last, of German nationality, was already noted with Systemsprenger, the story of a little girl locked up in the violence who will do anything to find a balance thanks to an educator and a social worker, has been tossed about from home at home. The film, noticed at the Berlin film Festival, made up of Nora Fingscheidt producer ideal for the social drama that is Unforgiven.

As previously explained, Unforgiven, will be the second feature film Netflix for Sandra Bullock. The first was none other than Bird Box, horror movie in which the actress played a mother seeking to protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world where the threat lies in the creatures that he must not look. A feature-length film quickly became popular among young people, to the point of creating a dangerous Bird Box Challenge.

