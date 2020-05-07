After Birdbox, Sandra Bullock redone team up with Netflix for Reborn by Mark Millar

The Millarworld offers a star very popular.

The actress Gravity will again collaborate with the giant of the streaming. The new production of science-fiction Reborn, adapted from the comics of the MiIllarworld (the COMIC books of Mark Millar which Kick-Ass, Kingsman…), will be designed by Chris McKay, the director of Lego Batman. Sandra Bullock will partner in Vertigo Entertainment (Death Note, Night Run)and the artists Mark Millar and Greg Capullo to produce the film. It is also possible that the actress takes the main role of this fiction, according to Deadline.

The scenario focuses on the character of Bonnie Black, 80 years, who died at New-York, and is reincarnated to Adystria, a mystical world populated by monsters and dragons. She wakes up at the peak of his youth and joined his family and close friends to the deceased, they also resurrected. Only her husband, who died a few years ago, is missing in this strange garden of Eden. To find him, Bonnie becomes a super-hero.

Bullock signs a remarkable comeback after the triumph of the amazing Birdboxone of the movies Netflix most watched. As soon as its online, it has been watched by over 45 million accounts the first weekend and was already 80 million views in a month.

Reborn first, an album of comic strip designed in 2016 by Mark Millar. The latter is also the author of Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Wanted, that have had some success on the big screen. The uk has made a name in the industry of COMICS around the year 2000. Netflix has made the acquisition of its franchise Millarworld August 7, 2017, a big blow for the firm. The leader of the streaming is currently working on new productions from this world as Jupiter”s Legacyand American Jesus.

