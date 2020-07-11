After Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson condemns the words of J. K. Rowling in the village

The recent statements of J. K Rowling has shocked many fans Harry Potter. After Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson has taken its turn for the word to condemn the recent about the british author transgender people. The actress of 30 years, who has played Hermione Granger in the eight chapters of the saga, spoke bluntly on Twitter this Wednesday, June 10.

“Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly challenged, or they are told that they are not who they claim to be “, written as the heroine of the Daughters of Dr. March. In a second tweet, Emma Watson speaks directly to his fans : “I want my followers are trans to know that me and many people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are “continues to the british actress. Emma Watson concludes his thread wishing a good month of pride to the entire trans community.

J. K Rowling speaks of ” domestic violence “

After twitter statements of a character transphobe last week, J. K Rowling he tried to explain in a long ticket posted on his website this Wednesday, June 10,. The author of the saga Harry Potter we find, for example, having survived “the domestic violence and sexual assault “. A few days before, she had shared in an article published on the site Devextitled ” the Creation of a world post-Covid-19, more egalitarian and more for the people that have their rules “, commenting with a message of irony : “The people who have their rules ? I’m sure there was a word for these people. Somebody help me. Feum ? Famme ? Feemm ? “.

A few days before, the actor Daniel Radcliffe had expressed his support for the transgender community recalling that “trans women are women “. “Any statement to the contrary, it erases the identity and dignity of transgender people “were estimated by one who has represented for many years the famous sorcerer.