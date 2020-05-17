After Earth on TF1 : a draft personal and family painful for Will Smith – Actus Ciné

Tonight at 21h05, TF1, broadcasts “After Earth” M. Night Shyamalan with Will Smith. The actor, very involved in this movie in SF, has suffered from the frosty reception reserved for the feature film to its output.

Three years after the failure criticism of the Last airbender, M. Night Shyamalan directed in 2013 After Earth, worn by Will Smith and his son Jaden, seen before in the remake of Karate Kid, alongside Jackie Chan. This science-fiction film follows a father and his child forced to land on Earth, one thousand years after humanity was forced to evacuate the planet, driven by cataclysmic events. While the father is injured, the son engages in a journey at high risk to report their presence and ask for help. It will explore unknown places, face the animal species and an alien creature to be formidable.

Not content to be the headliner, Will Smith is also a producer of After Earth and is credited to the scenario. It is indeed him who had the idea of the film, after having seen a series of docufiction, I shouldn’t be alivededicated to the extraordinary stories of survivors of dangerous situations. As these courses are amazing, he imagines, with his brother-in-law Caleeb Pinkett, the story of a father and son, victims of a car accident in the mountains. The father being wounded, it is the son who must go pick up only relief. The story is finally moved in the future, 1000 years later, and is envisioned as the first part of a trilogy.

With his production company Overbrook Entertainment, he contacted screenwriter Gary Whitta (The Book of Eli), which lays a first script titled ” 1000 A. E. “. Stephen Gaghan (Traffic) and Mark Boal (Hurt and Zero Dark Thirty) are by the following consultants on the scenario. As to M. Night Shyamalan, he is approached by the actor a month after the release of the Last Master of the air to carry the film, that he decides to be titled After Earth. Actor, producer and screenwriter, Will Smith is carrying on his shoulders this project, which allows him to give to the new replica to Jaden, six years after the pursuit of happiness.

Unfortunately, this implication does not pay : After Earth is not spared by the critics at its release and won three Razzie Awards, those of the worst actor, actress and duo. The public stays away from the film. Even if it is not the huge flop that we want to say, the results at the box office were disappointing. It reports that 60 million of revenue on american soil for 130 million dollar budget. It is thanks to the alien as the film enters its expense : it will amount to finally $ 243 million.

A failure on which Will Smith’s income during the promotion of Diversion in 2015 : “After the failure of After Earth, something snapped in me. And then I said to myself that I was still alive, still me, even if the film has not been no. 1 at the box office. I can always be hired for another film. I realized that I was still a good person “.