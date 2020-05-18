After Earth with Will Smith was to launch a universe bigger than Marvel

After Earth M Night Shyamalan (Split, The Sixth Sense, Glass) has been one of the big duds of the career of Will Smith.

Destroyed by critics at its release in 2013, this blockbuster SF budgeté to $ 130 million (excluding fees promo) has collected only $ 240 million in the world. A split sidereal for Sony and for M Night Shyamalan, which will be a few years before meeting.

But Will Smith had big plans for After Earth and his son Jaden Smith. The star of Bad Boys hoped that the film would allow him to set up a universe to rival those of Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Pottereven the Lord of the Rings.

For his book The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Moviesjournalist Ben Fritz has studied extensively the thousands of documents hacked from the computers of Sony in 2014.

He says that Will Smith came to approach Sony for After Earth evoking a shared universe with a sequel, a TV series in live-action, a series of anmiation, video games, webseries, of the RV, the all-around this concept located 1000 years after our time.

The star of Bad Boys also had in mind an educational program in partnership with NASA.

But the dream After Earth quickly fell to the ground just as the career of Will Smith in the mid-years 2010.

The u.s. has since returned to the top of the box office with Aladdin (the biggest hit of his career) and Bad Boys 3 (more the big success stories of the saga).