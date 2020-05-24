After Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage together in a movie of vampires

A few months ago that Game of Thrones, famous series HBO hailed by critics and audiences, adapted from novels, is completed. A series that has sold millions of spectators across the world for years, looking forward to discover who would come on the iron Throne. Between speculations, theories, prominent episodes with dead unexpected, Game of Thrones has held in breath. And among the actors of the distribution of prestigious this show HBO, there was Peter Dinklage, in the role of Tyrion Lannister, and Jason Momoa, in the one of Khal Drogo. A duo that should be together.

According to Deadlinethe actors are in negotiation to embody the characters of the vampires-Good Bad & Undead.

The opportunity to find those who will marked the story of Game of Thrones !

Negotiations between the Legendary and the duo of actors

This is an exciting project that is in full writing. A Peter Dinklage portraying Van Helsing, descendant of a lineage of shoe vampires. The character would tie a friendship with one of the creatures he is supposed to chase, played by Jason Momoa, who has promised not to kill. The duo then decides scammed villages, while Peter Dinklage is mine to kill his colleague, pretending to be a vampire villain. Unfortunately for the two con artists, they must flee while the character of Jason Momoa is truly hunted with his head to price.

According to Deadline, Good Bad & Undead should be directed by Max Barbakow, known for his comedy Palm Springs. It would be a new time to a movie in the registry. The project was born from an idea by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, both behind the scenario of Baywatch (with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron). The feature film is described as a cross between Midnight Run and the universe of Bram Stoker.

For the moment, not more information on the budget of the film, its release date and the rest of the distribution. It will probably take several months and the end of the negotiations for the concrete.







