After “Game of Thrones”, Maisie Williams has found her new role

The actress, known for playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones”, will hold the top of the poster for a new comedy series, british. The filming of “Two Weeks to Live” will take place before the end of the year 2019, for a planned release in 2020 on Sky One.

The interpreter of Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones” launches into a registry completely different. Maisie Williams has just been announced at the head of a new comedy on the british channel Sky, this was announced last. Titled for the moment “Two Weeks to Live”, the series, written by Jennifer Hull (“Cheat”), is described as “a comedic tale of love and revenge born of an apparent joke as harmless, which turns horribly wrong”.

The british actress will play the role of Kim Noakes, “a strange young girl in a marginal that was just a little girl when her father died in obscure circumstances,” describes the summary. “After the death of her father, her mother took her far away, to a rural life, remote, cut off from the world to the methods of survival strange”.

Become an adult, “Kim arrives for the first time in the real world in order to begin a secret mission, that of honouring the memory of his father,” describes Sky. “During this time, Nicky, awkward in company, still doesn’t impress girls, and when Kim goes into her local bar and his brother Dave, a series of chaotic events is going to put their life in danger. Who would have thought that a few drinks and a joke little judicious could turn so bad ?”. The trio of unlikely ends up leaving on the lam to escape a criminal and the police with a bag of stolen money.

The shooting of the series is expected to begin later in the year, while the diffusion will not take place before 2020. “I look forward to throwing in something new and I think that “Two Weeks to Live” is really a huge potential and I want to do something incredible with this super team,” said Maisie Williams.