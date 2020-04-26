After Games of Thrones, Maisie Williams arrives in a new series

The interpreter of Arya Stark has hung up the costume and continues his conquest of the small screen. Maisie Williams will be the poster of the british series ” Two Weeks to Live. Here is the trailer.

It would seem that to the west of Westeros, we find England. After saying farewell to Game of Thrones last year, the british actress found the small screen for a series English, under the sign of the action and the comedy. Broadcast by SkyTV, Two weeks to live will focus on the adventures of Kim Noakes, a young woman raised on the margins of society by his mother. Kim decided, fifteen years after the death of his father, leave everything to honor the memory of his father and find his killer. In this quest for revenge, she will meet with Nicky and his brother Dave, and find themselves faced with a dangerous gangster. The first images leave no doubt about the tone of this series, which seems to be diametrically opposed to Game of Thrones. Foul language, vomit and humor, English, the writer’s Obsession has not done in lace. The protagonist will have to demonstrate agility in combat, and a sense of the spread to get out of it.

To accompany Maisie Williams on his journey, the creative call Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Sean Pertwee (Elementary). Thalissa Teixeira will also be of the party, after a quiet passage in the spin-off of Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw. The series did for the moment we have no streaming French, but there is no doubt that if it is successful in England, it will not be long in joining our green lands. To review Maisie Williams, it will have to wait on the 1st of April next. The actress will pass from the small to the big screen, with The New Mutants. The film we will plunge once again into the world of mutants of the Fox. She will share the poster with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Henry Saga (Trinkets).