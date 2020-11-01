After her party in French Polynesia, Kim Kardashian celebrates another great party

After her big 40th birthday party, Kim throws another super party, now Halloween at her house.

After the mega birthday party she had on a private island in French Polynesia this week, Kim Kardashian threw another party, but this time at home to celebrate Halloween with her children.

He shared on video a bit of the decoration he had made for the children’s private party, showing a giant spider on a huge door, full of cobwebs and many attractions.

View this post on Instagram Rock n’Roll 🧷🎸💀 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT

In the picture, you can see his daughter North playing on a trampoline.

In the clip Kim explains that because of the pandemic, this year children will not be able to ask for ‘sweets or mischief’ from door to door, so she decided to prepare something at home so that the day would not pass in vain.