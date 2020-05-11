After his stay in psychiatry, Britney Spears has delivered a…

On Instagram, Britney Spears has unveiled a video where she reveals one of her workouts. The singer is determined to lose weight following his stay in psychiatry.

At the end of the month of march, Britney Spears, 37 years old, has been hospitalized in a psychiatric unit. To new on feet, the singer wants to take now care of her body and regain her figure svelte. As well, the young mom has taken over workouts as it has been know by posting on Instagram a video on which she gives with Booty of Jennifer Lopez in the background. We see it especially working the biceps or the legs and glutes with squats.

In the caption of this clip, the singer explains that his training is adapted to their needs and desires. “I have worked very hard to lose weight… and for me to lose 1 kilo it’s like to lose 3, it’s a lot”, she says before adding that she is determined not to relax his efforts : “I know I’m not perfect, but I work there”added the companion of the beautiful Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears was already out of his silence on the social networks as a result of his output of psychiatry by posting on his account Instagram on April 23, a video in which it assures that it will be quickly “return”. A return that it hopes to be in great shape before the paprrazzis !

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news