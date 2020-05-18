After Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr pass in DC Comics

In April 2019, Robert Downey Jr was shooting his bow in Avengers: Endgame. A spectacular end which will permit the actor to make an impression through this moving conclusion to the Infinity Saga. And after bidding farewell to the clan Marvel, Robert Downey Jr switches on the side of DC, with the adaptation of comics for the account of Netflix.

when Robert Downey Jr goes from Marvel to DC

It is via his Twitter account that Robert Downey Jr has announced he would produce, alongside his wife, an adaptation of a series of comics Sweet Tooth. Designed by Jeff Lemire, these comics are published by Vertigo, a subsidiary of DC, since 2009. They tell the story of the evolution of humans who, after a pandemic, began to develop characteristics of animals.

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs May 12, 2020

“The things that are most delicious, worth the wait… Susan and I produce an original series by Netflix called Sweet Toothbased on the comics of Jeff Lemire. Look forward to sharing it all with you.”

Comics who are destined to a mature audience, and in which readers follow the misadventures of Gus, half-man, half-deer, who will attempt to the sides of his friend Jeppard find a refuge. And because of the threats lurking outside, hunters specifically, who seek to capture it. Delivered to him-even after the death of his father, he will have to manage alone, or almost, and discover his new abilities.

©Urban Comics edition 2015

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan will be accompanied by Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow), both for writing and for the realization. The cast is composed of Christian Convery (Pup Academy: The School Secret, My Beautiful Boy) for the main character, Nonso Anozie (Zoo, Xaro Xhoan Daxos in Game of Thronesthere will be Tommy Jepperd, and Adeel Akhtar (Utopia) will be Aditya Singh.

No release date has, for the moment, been communicated by Netflix, though the production seems to be pretty advanced. A series that could come shortly in a phase of shooting, the question remains whether the script allows. In France, the comics can be found on the side of Urban Comics from 2015.

To discover right here if you’re interested.