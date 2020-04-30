After Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. target the (very) young audience with “The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle”*

The scene takes place in a palace with thick carpet, two steps from the Champs-Élysées. It is up to us to meet him at the press conference of the actors in the Travels of Dr. Dolittle, blockbuster american meant to have a big impact in the North as the first national was scheduled the day before, the 21 January, at Kinepolis Lomme. The fog, preventing the landing of the plane of the star Robert Downey, Jr., has decided otherwise. We just had time to invite him to come back to the topic (” I could see the lights of the city “) before you let go of the microphone. Thirty journalists, twenty minutes and a speech very promo ensuring that the filming was really well spent… selected Pieces.

– The character of Dolittle.

Robert Downey Jr.

: “This character is derived from the texts of Hugh Lofting, who wrote from the trenches of the First world War and sent to his children. From the outset, this history is considered from the point of view of the child and I liked it. Then, in a lot of the films I’ve made over the past ten years, young children cover their eyes from the act III… with the arrival of the wicked aliens ! I told myself that it was time to make a film for them. A true film of the family, as those in front of where I grew up. “

– Work with a movie star named Robert Downey Jr.

Harry Collett

: “There was a lot of fun during the filming, on the set. On the screen, I think that one feels the happiness that we had to turn all. Work with a star like him has been very inspiring to me. “

Carmel Laniado

: “He called on us often, outside of the shoot. It has been able to establish a connection, a complicity that we see in the film. “

Robert Downey Jr.

: “Remember, this hotel was completely crazy that was called The Bear (The Bear), apparently haunted ! “

– Digital special effects.

Harry Collett

: “It was really pretty funny. Most of the time, there was a tennis ball attached to a pole, and it was supposed to be one of the animals then added digitally. At the same time, it’s like when we were children. We often have imaginary characters around us. When you see the film, it is incredible. There was a gap between the reality of the filming and what is ultimately in the image. “

Robert Downey Jr.

: “It has been a living hell, Harry. It was all the time running around, sometimes with packages on the back. He had to perform stunts. In the end, I tell myself that this time, it was him Iron Man, and me, I was only me around on the shoot. “

Carmel Laniado

: “There were actors in green costumes, that were all the movements, expressions, and even the noises for us. For example, someone who was Chee-Chee, the gorilla, had a huge cushion on the behind. Necessarily, it was a lot of laughter on the set. “

– Your favorite animal from the film.

Carmel Laniado

: “I like Chee-Chee, the gorilla (doubled by Rami Malek), who seems so great, so strong but that, at the bottom of it, feel the feelings that we all feel. It tells us that it is normal to be scared, that he must remain true to yourself. “

Harry Collett

: “For me, this is Kevin, the squirrel, even if he spends his time wanting to kill me. “

Robert Downey Jr.

: “I love Barry the tiger, doubled by Ralph Fiennes. He’s crazy, he just needs therapy. “