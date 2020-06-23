After Justin Bieber this weekend, the actor Ansel Elgort star in the film “Divergent”, accused of the sexual assault by a young woman on Twitter

This is a list of charges that, in finish more… After Justin Bieber accused of a violation of this weekend by two young girl is the actor Ansel Elgort is accused by a young woman of 17 years of sexually abusing her. In a testimony published on Twitter, the alleged victim detailing the incidents that allegedly took place in the year 2014 after it has been placed in contact with the young man on Snapchat.

“Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop because I knew that it was my first time, I cried of pain, and I didn’t want to do, the only words that came out of his mouth were : “to force”,” type the name Gabby. “I had the impression that my mind was not there, I was in shock. With my 1.58 m, and my 45 kg, I could not save myself”, can be read in this publication already removed, but the web site the band has released catches.

“He was asked to do a plan to three with one of my friends from the dance’, a minor also, and I said nothing to anyone, because he said that he “was going to ruin my career”,” she continued, explaining to suffer, even now, years later, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety attacks.

For his part, the actor known for his roles in Our stars contrary, Divergent and the Baby Driver has responded via Instagram. He denies having assaulted the young woman with whom he acknowledges having had a had a “brief relationship, legal, and fully granted.” “I can’t say that I understand the feelings of Gabby, but his description of events is not what happened. I’ve never assaulted anyone, and I’ll never do it”, wrote Ansel Elgort.

It also addresses an apology to the woman for his behavior. “Unfortunately, I do not have a good management of their failure. I stopped responding to him, which is something immature and cruel to do to someone” changes the comedian.

“I know that this apology is late will not delete my unacceptable behavior when I’ve gone. In thinking back to my attitude, I am disgusted and really ashamed of how I acted. I’m really sorry. I know that I must continue to reflect, learn, and work on myself, to develop empathy.”