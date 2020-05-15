After Marvel, a-series, DC Comics Robert Downey Jr. ! – News Series

Robert Downey Jr. has announced on Twitter that he would be the producer on a new original series Netflix : “Sweet Tooth”, adapted from a comic by Jeff Lemire published by Vertigo, a subsidiary of DC Comics.

Marvel Studios

A year almost to the day, after having bowed out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. (interpreter for the famous Iron Man in 10 feature films) has not yet finished with the adaptations of comic-books.

In fact, as he recently announced on his Twitter accountit will soon be a producer alongside his wife Susan of a new original series to Netflix. Sweet Tooth, initially commanded by Hulu, but finally picked up by Netflix, will be adapted from the comics of Jeff Lemire, published since 2009 in Vertigo, a subsidiary of DC.

“The best things deserve the wait… Susan and I produce an original series by Netflix, Sweet Tooth, adapted from the comics of Jeff Lemire. I look forward to sharing it with all of you”said the comedian on Twitter.

Sweet Tooth, cartoon grim and violent, is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans, as a result of a pandemic, began to develop characteristics of animals. Gus, a young boy, half-human half-deer, is found delivered to him-even when his father failed as a result of illness. He then starts seeking refuge alongside his new friend Jeppard and tries to escape to the mysterious hunters who seek to capture it.

(Re)discover the blunders and errors of”the Avengers: Endgame”…