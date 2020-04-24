After Marvel, Chris Hemsworth is new on Netflix with Tyler Rake

After playing god for a decade at Marvel, Chris Hemsworth really is the become a, and adored by millions of fans in the world. For the needs of his new film, the action thriller Tyler Rakethe Australian had to come back down to Earth and play a broken man, both morally and physically.

The face covered in earth and blood, Chris Hemsworth tries to make us forget the extravagant god of thunder Marvel: “I didn’t want the audience to think in seeing happen: ‘Oh, this is Thor'”, tells BFMTV Sam Hargrave, director of Tyler Rake. “The problem with Chris is that he is so beautiful… the More we added the earth and blood on his face, the more it was beautiful. We had quite a time to spoil it.”

After a half-dozen years, devoted to develop on-screen comical characters (SOS Ghosts, Thor: Ragnarok), Chris Hemsworth found with Tyler Rake the intensity of his first dramatic roles (Rush, Hacker). In the lineage of the Arnold Schwarzenegger of CommandoChris Hemsworth embodies Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of a business man of bangladesh which has been removed.

“ I was the understudy of Chris Evans when I met Chris Hemsworth “

Chris Hemsworth works here in the family, under the direction of Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator of the last two Avengers that sign with Tyler Rake his first feature film. “I met Chris in 2011,” he recalls. “We were working together on the first Avengers. I was the understudy of Chris Evans [l’interprète de Captain America, NDLR]. It is very well understood. We had the same age. He practiced martial arts.”

Tyler Rake was born on the filming ofAvengers Infinity Warduring a discussion between Sam Hargrave and his mentor, the director Joe Russo, with whom he had been working for Captain America: The Soldier winter (2013).

“He told me that he had the perfect first movie for me, and handed me the script Tyler Rake. It turns out that I had already read it seven years ago, when it was still called Ciudad. I had very much appreciated”.

At the time, Dwayne Johnson has signed to play the main character.

“The action of the film was then located in another region of the world, in South Africa, but there were the same ingredients, the same humanity. I immediately accepted his proposal”, complete Sam Hargrave. Netflix has entered in to the equation when Chris Hemsworth has been chosen for the main role: “It was accepted because they were the ideal partners for this project”, writes today the director.

A scene immersive

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave have developed together an action film of visceral, of which the highlight is a scene about fifteen minutes. This scene is very immersive, almost without music, brings to the stage a chase between Chris Hemsworth and hitmen that alternates hunting in drive, stealth, and melee combat. A sequence inspired by Ronin with Robert de Niro, but also John Wick, The Raid and the hong kong cinema of the 1990s.

“We had prepared this scene for almost three months,” says Sam Hargrave. “We spent a lot of time to find places, to ensure that each team member knew what he had to do. We shot for ten days. It consists of several clips that do not form a through editing. When Chris smashes a door, there is a place in the city. When he enters the room, one is to another. It was obliged to do so for logistical reasons. It was to this scene to place the viewer in real-time in the mental space of Tyler Rake. We wanted the public to do the mission with him, that he feel with him the adrenaline.”

As shown in the recent success of Netflix’s thriller French The Earth and the bloodthe platform became the home to this type of cinema: “The rooms are now mainly reserved for big film events, to the movies of super-heroes… which is great with Netflix is that they offer a space for films like Tyler Rake. These action movies realistic, does have more room in the multiplexes, but the public always appreciates it so much!”