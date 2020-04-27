After Mary-Kate, Elizabeth Olsen would also be a bride

The youngest of sisters Olsen reportedly engaged to Boyd Holbrook, his companion for nearly a year and a half, reports “Hollywood Life” this Thursday. After the engagement was supposed to be the eldest, Mary-Kate, this is so the tour of Elizabeth, a 25-year leap. Since the filming of “Very Good Girls” in 2012, on which they met, the lovers are believed to have more left. At this point they would very quickly planned the wedding and would have moved in together in a Brooklyn apartment. As stated in the magazine ” Star “, quoting one of the relatives of the couple, Boyd Holbrook would have asked for the hand of his beautiful in good and due form : “He asked permission to the father of Elizabeth before making his proposal. It was so romantic. “

Mary-Kate Olsen soon to be married to Olivier Sarkozy

Decidedly, the sisters Olsen seem happy in the household. In addition to the engagement of Elizabeth and the love story between Ashley and the director, Bennett Miller, Mary-Kate Olsen would also be in the process of placing a cap. In a relationship with Olivier Sarkozy, the 44-year-old woman, 27-year-old was spotted at the fashion show of Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, a ring sparkling on the left ring finger. What to frighten the tabloids and suspecting an engagement ring, despite the absence of a declaration on the part of the couple. After having once declined the request of his companion, explaining that it will not be ready, the twin brother of the more famous of the United States, therefore, would have changed his mind. The Olsen family would do so much to anticipate as early as now the preparations for the two marriages.