After Narcos, Netflix is preparing Cocaine Hippos, animals of the zoo of Pablo Escobar

Building on the success of Narcos (which season 2 of Mexico city just out), Netflix is preparing a comedy around the wild animals of Pablo Escobar, reveals The Hollywood Reporter. The famous drug lord was so rich in the 1980s he opened a zoo staff, within the property of colombia, to house giraffes, zebras, elephants, or hippos. At his death, most of these animals were sold to zoos by the government, except the four last, which, if left on site, are multiplied. Vox had broadcast a documentary on this subject, to discover here in VO :

A dozen has proliferated in the region, and it is this story that inspires today Cocaine Hipposa comedy with Jordan VanDina (which works in parallel on the new version of Animaniacs). He drew a fiction for Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), who will play a young man on board with a group of friends on the tracks “the hidden treasure of Pablo Escobar” and find themselves at the heart of an adventure completely crazy, filled with dangerous drug dealers, drugs, ex-prisoners, and of hippos, so. The project is presented in the vein of Very Bad Trip and Tropic thunder. It promises !

