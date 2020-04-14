After Rihanna, Lady Gaga, calls and asks him to take action against the Covid-19 !

Tens of millions of French were waiting for ! Monday, April 13 at 20h02, the president of the Republic Emmanuel Macron spoke at a new address.

For his fourth in a month, the head of the State has referred to the date of the end of the confinement, set at 11 may next… for the moment.

A speech of less than half an hour, watched by nearly 36.7 million viewers. A “record” according to a Médiamétrie, cited by AFP. The previous record was established on 16 march, during a presidential address, with 35.4 million viewers.

Eleven tv channels broadcast the speech of the husband of Brigitte Macron : TF1, France 2, France 3, Canal+, M6, C8, TMC, BFMTV, LCI, CNews and franceinfo.

According to Médiamétrie, this is the first string that has attracted the most viewers, with 14.6 million people for 37.6% of audience share. France 2 follows, with 11.1 million (28.5 per cent) to the second, and then M6with 4.4 million (11.4 per cent) on the last step of the podium.

The president stopped by Lady Gaga !

In the Face of this pandemic coronavirus that affects the entire planet, several stars have taken the lead in mobilising against the virus. Among them, Lady Gaga. During a speech held in collaboration with the World Health Organization, 6 April, the singer’s 34-year-old has revealed that it has raised $ 35 million in just seven days for the fight against the sars coronavirus. The artist will organize this Saturday, April 18, a benefit concert to continue to raise funds in this fight. And on Twitter, she was arrested, the French president.

“President Emmanuel Macron, she wrote, you’ve shown the last year of your leadership in the fight against pandemics”, she wrote on her Twitter account. “We need your help in the global fight against the Covid-19 with the united Nations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Alliance of the vaccine.”

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

In 2017, it is his sister Rihanna, who asked the council to fund the global Partnership for education.

Jb.