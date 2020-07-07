after Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh will be the new Black Widow

Although the next film The Black Widow takes place several years ago in the timeline of the MCU, does not mean that you will not have a significant impact on the continuation of the Marvel movies. Director Cate Shortland has been known that Natasha Romanoffs (played by Scarlett Johnasson) would be officially the torch to Yelena Belova, Florence Pugh.

Cate Shortland has explained all of this during a interview with the Empirerevealing that the film is preparing a story arc in the long term for the character of Pugh. If, based on this information, Yelena could well be the Black Widow of the MCU for Phase 4 and beyond.

” [Kevin Feige] has understood that the audience was waiting for an origin story, and, of course, he was in the opposite direction” says Cate Shortland. “And we don’t know at what point of Florence Pugh would be gifted. We knew that was going to be talented, but not at this time. Scarlett is so courteous, kind ‘Oh, I pass on to him the torch.’ So you are going to start a new story arc female. ”

This would be the opposite of a previous theory saying that the Black Widow would be Yelena to become the powerful Super Adaptoid, what happens in the comics of Marvel.

The movie takes place between the events of Captain America : Civil War and Avengers : Infinity War, and Black Widow also to the conclusion of the story of Natasha in the MCU, offering fans to mourn his heroic sacrifice during the Avengers : Endgame.

“With the End of the game, fans are worried that Natasha may not have a funeral. However, Scarlett, when asked, told me that Natasha would not like to funeral “ explains Cate Shortland. “She is too reserved, and anyway the people don’t really know who she is. So what we have done in this film is to show the pain that is felt by everyone instead of a public demonstration. I think that is a fitting end for her. “

The black Widow should have been out in cinemas for a while, without the pandemic COVID-19. The film is scheduled for November 2020, which was before the date of Marvel’s The Eternal. A delay which will have no impact on the timeline of the MCU in general.

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.