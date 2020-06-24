After that Travis Scott, Young Thug will be in concert with Diplo in Fortnite

During the containment, Travis Scott I had marked the minds of the players, but also fans of rap in the organization of a concert on the virtual game Fortnite. A show followed by more than 12 million people ! A live album in which the rapper took the opportunity to unveil a new song, in collaboration with Kid Cudi : The Scotts. It will be the first of the charts just after its release .

Given the global success and the strong positive impact of this unprecedented event, Epic Gamesthe game’s publisher, has decided to replace the cover . This time – is the DJ/Producer Diplo that going to be the center of attention, the event is called : Diplo Presents : Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug, translate : “Diplo presents : Thomas Wesley with guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug”

Fortnite is converted into a video game, unique in its kind, is the silence in the middle of communication for brands/artists . The event in question on the 25th of June at 18h and 21h .