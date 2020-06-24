After that Travis Scott, Young Thug will be in concert with Diplo in Fortnite

During the containment, Travis Scott I had marked the minds of the players, but also fans of rap in the organization of a concert on the virtual game Fortnite. A show followed by more than 12 million people ! A live album in which the rapper took the opportunity to unveil a new song, in collaboration with Kid Cudi : The Scotts. It will be the first of the charts just after its release.
Given the global success and the strong positive impact of this unprecedented event, Epic Gamesthe game’s publisher, has decided to replace the cover. This time–is the DJ/Producer Diplo that going to be the center of attention, the event is called : Diplo Presents : Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug, translate : “Diplo presents : Thomas Wesley with guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug”
Fortnite is converted into a video game, unique in its kind, is the silence in the middle of communication for brands/artists. The event in question on the 25th of June at 18h and 21h.