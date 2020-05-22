After the acquittal, Donald and Melania Trump receive the ball of governors

Sunday night was held the ballroom of the governors, at the White House, in the presence of Donald and Melania Trump.

Fourth ball of governors for the Trump. Sunday, Donald Trump received at the White House governors for the fourth consecutive year. Accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, he uttered a few words to his arrival at the event, organized on the eve of a meeting with all of these elected officials.

Surprisingly, the american president has not made a reference to his acquittal in the Senate, occurred last Wednesday. He has merely to recall his speech on the state of the Union, “that the people have really appreciated,” according to him : “I very much appreciated the responsiveness to everything we had to say. Some of you were there, many of you were there, to tell the truth. It was really super.” Not a word to the controversy over Nancy Pelosi, who tore up his speech after he refused to shake her hand. “I know almost all of you and we fight sometimes, but 90% of the time, we get on well,” said Donald Trump in the face of his guests, among which some of the governors are democrats.

Last year, the us president had received the governors on the eve of his departure for Hanoi, where he had found Kim Jong One for a second summit was completed on a failure : the two leaders had not reached an agreement, after a year of relaxation on the Korean peninsula. The efforts to reach an agreement with the power of Pyongyang are, since, to the point of death.